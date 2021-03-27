

National Girl Child Advocacy Forum’s online seminar held

Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission Nasima Begum NDC was present as Chief Guest on the occasion. The special guest was Dr Samil Uddin Shimul; MP, Chapainawabganj-1 constituency and Member, Parliamentarian Caucus on Child Rights, Bangladesh National Parliament and Adiba Anjum Mita; MP, Member, Parliamentarian Caucus on Child Rights. Dr. Badiul Alam Majumder, Global Vice President and Country Director, The Hunger Project over the programme. Welcoming remarks were made by Rabia Begum; Assistant Editor, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum and Executive Director, Shariatpur Development Society. The other guests Nasima Akter Jolly; Editor, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum; Wahida Banu, Executive Member, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum and Executive Director, Aparajeyo Bangla; Bithika Hasan; Gender Expert, Human Rights Program, UNDP, Professor Hosne Ara Begum, Executive Director, TMSS etc.

Nasima Begum NDC said that, as women's empowerment has increased, so has violence. Violence has now gone to the demonic stage. If the female child is not safe with anyone, then where do we go! But now the injustice that is especially noticeable towards girls is the injustice of child marriage. For Corona, many have lost their income, which is why many parents think that if we tie the knot of marriage of our daughter then our debt will reduce. This is one of the reasons of increasing child marriage. We need to look at these places.

Dr. Samil Uddin Shimul MP said, "Child marriage has become a big problem for us during the Corona period." But the rate of child marriage has come down as a result of various women working against child marriage in different areas including Union Parishad and District Parishad. From this it is understood that women leadership has played a very good role during the Corona period. Adiba Anjum Mita; MP said, "We are still not able to come out of some long-running rules in many cases. We girls also often become enemies of girls. Women need to come forward to help each other. Only by extending a hand of cooperation we can move forward." Hosne Ara Begum said, "We also thank the men who have helped us in moving women forward. Many women are moving forward as a result of extending their hand of cooperation towards women." Rabia Begum said, "The National Girl Child Advocacy Forum conducts various activities throughout the year to protect the rights of girls. With the help of the government, women have come forward and are leading in education and profession. But sadly, even after all this, their path is not safe. Women have to cross various obstacles on the way. These obstacles weaken many. We need to think about it. Requests to those who are in the decision-making process, they will think about the matter. When women no longer face any obstacles, there will be no more problems. Women can give much more to the country and the nation." Wahida Banu said that, "we have to focus on the process of socialization of human growth. At the same time we need to change our attitude. We have to create employment for women. Although we have many achievements in these areas but sadly violence has tarnished these achievements. If Men and women give dignity to each other and be tolerant of each other, then a beautiful world will be built." Bithika Hasan said, "This year's Women's Day is special for two reasons, one is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence and another is Covid situation. Hopefully this time Women's Day will bring something special for us at such a time. Every human being is born with infinite possibilities. If we can give them a conducive environment, human potential can be developed. Another issue is that it will not be possible to bring about qualitative change if boys cannot be associated with it."

Two women were honored at the ceremony for their contributions. The two honorees are Birangana Kanon Gomez and young female journalist Rabia Akhter Subarna.





