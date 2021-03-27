Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:41 AM
Home Women's Own

WEO honour some inspiring women

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Women\'s Own Desk

There are lot of hindrances regarding the issue 'woman empowerment', and the biggest challenge women are facing is the lack of protection. Most workplaces have not yet been appropriately designed to ensure the safety of women. Though we need to recognize the contribution of our female population in the economic sector, women are not receiving this recognition.
In order to commemorate International Women's Day 2021, Women Empowerment Organization (WEO) had organized a discussion session, award giving ceremony, and cultural event at the Purbachal Club.
On the 13th of March, the chief guest of this event was honorable Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik, MP). He said, "due to the various initiatives taken by our government, the empowerment of women is clearly visible in our society. Women are participating in numerous sectors including politics, judicial system, diplomacy, peace operations, army, and law enforcement, and because of their participation, our country has made tremendous progress. However, it is the duty of the female population to ensure their own rights"
Nazma Masud, president of WEO, said, "The global theme of this International Women's Day is 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world'. Women are leading almost every sector and the gender-equality is very visible in different sectors. Our female population is taking different challenging roles as they can be seen from conquering the Himalayas to leading the UN. We want to present these examples through our event. And I think if a woman gets recognition for the seconds of hard labor that she puts into the betterment of society, it will not be enough. Women struggle and invest their effort to do better from their own responsibility, therefore, today we want to honor some inspiring women. Taking inspiration from their struggle and effort, other women will also be inspired".
The main motto of this event was to give recognition to thirty-three inspiring women for their invaluable contribution. Apart from that, there were a lot of cultural events and a fashion show where indigenous products by the members of WEO were displayed.


« PreviousNext »

