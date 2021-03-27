Video
Eid fair organized collaborating with thirty-four entrepreneurs

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Report

To make the youths self-empowered, reduce the poverty rate, and create more work opportunities, Angosri Event Planner has been working very diligently. Event Planner has taken many initiatives such as training programs, workshops, expert consultation regarding business initiatives, and financial management so that the young generation gets inclined towards entrepreneurship rather than looking for corporate or private jobs. To promote these initiatives, Planner has organized this fruitful Eid fair.
Lipi Khandokar Managing Director of Bibiana, had inaugurated this event as the chief guest on March 21 in the capital's Uttara Azampur, Rabindra Sharobar . This fair titled 'Torun Udekta Mela' (Young Entrepreneur's Fair). The organizer of this event was Alizah Ferdousi, owner of Angosri Event Planner. This sort of fair is frequently organized for entrepreneurs.   
Conforming to hygiene rules and social distancing, this fair was organized from 10 am-8 pm till the 23rd of March, and the visitors could enter free of charge. Various indigenous products including sarees, salwar-kameez, tops, clothes for children, etc. were available there. The main attraction was the khadi clothes.
'This fair will make a good impact to empower and inspire the female entrepreneurs, and to create a pleasant relationship between the consumer and producer', stated the organizer. Moreover, the organizer added that 'on the second day there was a music sitting with the actresses, and arrangement of delicious foods.'


