

Joy of rooftop gardening

During the shutdown period, when people stuck at home for a long time, they became inclined to start gardening. It was evidenced in the number of rooftop gardens that increased significantly in the capital. Many people have made vegetable gardens, orchards or flower gardens on the roofs of their houses.

A rooftop garden indeed is a blessing. It can help a family to a great extent by creating a number of opportunities. If we plant several types of vegetables and fruits, it can significantly reduce our daily food costs. Furthermore, a planned and properly maintained garden on the roof can easily be a great source of earning and employment opportunities.

A rooftop garden can be the primary way of our urban agriculture. Keeping the environment calm and cool, it can be a great source of our local food system, employment, and daily engagement with nature. Even with a small space, one can start the garden of his/her dreams.

The rooftop garden even can turn one an entrepreneur also. Maksuda Begum Snigdha, a lecturer by profession is a burning example of it. Gardening, cooking and food photography is her hobby.

She said, "I was a lecturer in Economics. I'm saying I was a lecturer because I didn't continue my job. Presently, I'm a successful entrepreneur. Gardening habit actually made me a successful entrepreneur."

"Cooking was my passion from my childhood. The encouragement from my parents prompted this passion more. Moreover, I liked gardening. When I was in honours second year in 2005, my father died. I got married in the year 2007. My husband's support helped me to complete my Honours & Masters Degree. Then I got admission in coaching center for BCS examination. I didn't get BCS job. But I got job as a lecturer in a private college. But when I was doing my job, I felt I'm going far away day by day from my family, kitchen, gardening. I was unable to give proper time. So, I decided to leave job. I implemented my decision as soon as I think to do so. After then I become completely so busy with my family, cooking and gardening."