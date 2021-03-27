Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021
Joy of rooftop gardening

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021
Farhana Naznin

Gardening is a habit that gives you soothing pleasure-be it mentally or physically-it's thing that we know from our early age. But life is such busy that we hardly could draw this habit. One of the blessings of Coronavirus-induced break is that it brought back this habit.
During the shutdown period, when people stuck at home for a long time, they  became inclined to start gardening. It was evidenced in the number of rooftop gardens that increased significantly in the capital. Many people have made vegetable gardens, orchards or flower gardens on the roofs of their houses.
 A rooftop garden indeed is a blessing. It can help a family to a great extent by creating a number of opportunities. If we plant several types of vegetables and fruits, it can significantly reduce our daily food costs. Furthermore, a planned and properly maintained garden on the roof can easily be a great source of earning and employment opportunities.
A rooftop garden can be the primary way of our urban agriculture. Keeping the environment calm and cool, it can be a great source of our local food system, employment, and daily engagement with nature. Even with a small space, one can start the garden of his/her dreams.
The rooftop garden even can turn one an entrepreneur also. Maksuda Begum Snigdha, a lecturer by profession is a burning example of it. Gardening, cooking and food photography is her hobby.
She said, "I was a lecturer in Economics. I'm saying I was a lecturer because I didn't continue my job. Presently, I'm a successful entrepreneur. Gardening habit actually made me a successful entrepreneur."
"Cooking was my passion from my childhood. The encouragement from my parents prompted this passion more. Moreover, I liked gardening. When I was in honours second year in 2005, my father died. I got married in the year 2007. My husband's support helped me to complete my Honours & Masters Degree. Then I got admission in coaching center for BCS examination. I didn't get BCS job. But I got job as a lecturer in a private college. But when I was doing my job, I felt I'm going far away day by day from my family, kitchen, gardening. I was unable to give proper time. So, I decided to leave job. I implemented my decision as soon as I think to do so. After then I become completely so busy with my family, cooking and gardening."
"I'm a member of two groups in Chattogram namely "Chattogram Bagan Poribar" and "Oporajita". My husband is also like gardening very much. In the year 2018, I got prize from Oporajita as "Best Gardener". In our roof garden there are flowers' tree, fruits' tree & vegetables' plant. We have two sons. My husband, my sons and myself passes our time joyfully in afternoon in our roof garden. We take care of our garden. In my sweet home there are also different indoor plants. I alone take care of our indoor plants. My husband takes care of our roof garden plants. My sons and me stand as helper for my husband. My elder son studies in class six and my younger son is in nursery. We are very happy for giving our sons a natural environment. Alhamdulillah, I'm passing my times joyfully in  natural environment. My husband Mr. Md. Ikbal Hossain extended his hand to lead a joyful life by giving priority of my hobbies. If he didn't extend his helping hand, I couldn't able to fulfill my hobbies."
