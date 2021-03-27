

Afroza Khanam Mukta

Ingredients:

Shrimp -500gm

Soya sauce -1 tbsp

Lemon juice - 1 tbsp

Chopped green chili - 1 tsp.

Salt - As per taste

Sugar - tsp.

Garlic and ginger paste - tsp.

Egg - 1

Corn flour - 4 tbsp

Soybean oil - For frying

Method:

Cut and clean the shrimps and mix the shrimps with soya sauce, lemon juice, green chili, salt, sugar, garlic, and ginger paste in a bowl. Cover the mixture and keep it for 10-15 minutes.

Dip the shrimps in the beaten egg with corn flour. Fry the shrimps in soybean oil, and enjoy your crunchy prawn fry.

Recipe





Pur Vora Pauruti

Ingredients:

Bread (large size) - 1 (12 pieces)

Chicken Keema - cup

Chopped Onion - cup

Tomato sauce - 2 tbsp

Salt - As per taste

Garlic and Ginger paste - tsp

Garam Masala Powder - tsp

Egg - 2

Bread Crumbs - According to portion

Soybean oil - For frying

White Flour - 4 Tbsp

Recipe

Firstly, cut the bread by using dice or a cutter, and heat two tablespoons of soybean oil on the pan. After heating the oil, fry the diced onion on the pan, and add keema, garlic and ginger paste, salt, tomato sauce, garam masala powder, chopped green chili with the onion. Cook the mixture for five to seven minutes, and this is how the chicken should be prepared.

After this mix the flour with water, and fill one part of the bread with the chicken filling and cover another part with flour mixture. Dip the bread in a beaten egg and spread bread crumbs on the bread. Fry the bread in the oil, and enjoy the well-prepared Pur Vora Pauruti.







Prawn FryIngredients:Shrimp -500gmSoya sauce -1 tbspLemon juice - 1 tbspChopped green chili - 1 tsp.Salt - As per tasteSugar - tsp.Garlic and ginger paste - tsp.Egg - 1Corn flour - 4 tbspSoybean oil - For fryingMethod:Cut and clean the shrimps and mix the shrimps with soya sauce, lemon juice, green chili, salt, sugar, garlic, and ginger paste in a bowl. Cover the mixture and keep it for 10-15 minutes.Dip the shrimps in the beaten egg with corn flour. Fry the shrimps in soybean oil, and enjoy your crunchy prawn fry.Pur Vora PaurutiIngredients:Bread (large size) - 1 (12 pieces)Chicken Keema - cupChopped Onion - cupTomato sauce - 2 tbspSalt - As per tasteGarlic and Ginger paste - tspGaram Masala Powder - tspEgg - 2Bread Crumbs - According to portionSoybean oil - For fryingWhite Flour - 4 TbspMethod:Firstly, cut the bread by using dice or a cutter, and heat two tablespoons of soybean oil on the pan. After heating the oil, fry the diced onion on the pan, and add keema, garlic and ginger paste, salt, tomato sauce, garam masala powder, chopped green chili with the onion. Cook the mixture for five to seven minutes, and this is how the chicken should be prepared.After this mix the flour with water, and fill one part of the bread with the chicken filling and cover another part with flour mixture. Dip the bread in a beaten egg and spread bread crumbs on the bread. Fry the bread in the oil, and enjoy the well-prepared Pur Vora Pauruti.