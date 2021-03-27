|
Recipe
Afroza Khanam Mukta is a culinary artiste and founder of Soukhin Karusilpo.
Prawn Fry
Ingredients:
Shrimp -500gm
Soya sauce -1 tbsp
Lemon juice - 1 tbsp
Chopped green chili - 1 tsp.
Salt - As per taste
Sugar - tsp.
Garlic and ginger paste - tsp.
Egg - 1
Corn flour - 4 tbsp
Soybean oil - For frying
Method:
Cut and clean the shrimps and mix the shrimps with soya sauce, lemon juice, green chili, salt, sugar, garlic, and ginger paste in a bowl. Cover the mixture and keep it for 10-15 minutes.
Dip the shrimps in the beaten egg with corn flour. Fry the shrimps in soybean oil, and enjoy your crunchy prawn fry.
Pur Vora Pauruti
Ingredients:
Bread (large size) - 1 (12 pieces)
Chicken Keema - cup
Chopped Onion - cup
Tomato sauce - 2 tbsp
Salt - As per taste
Garlic and Ginger paste - tsp
Garam Masala Powder - tsp
Egg - 2
Bread Crumbs - According to portion
Soybean oil - For frying
White Flour - 4 Tbsp
Method:
Firstly, cut the bread by using dice or a cutter, and heat two tablespoons of soybean oil on the pan. After heating the oil, fry the diced onion on the pan, and add keema, garlic and ginger paste, salt, tomato sauce, garam masala powder, chopped green chili with the onion. Cook the mixture for five to seven minutes, and this is how the chicken should be prepared.
After this mix the flour with water, and fill one part of the bread with the chicken filling and cover another part with flour mixture. Dip the bread in a beaten egg and spread bread crumbs on the bread. Fry the bread in the oil, and enjoy the well-prepared Pur Vora Pauruti.