

Coca-Cola instals national symbols to celebrate Independence Day

Through this initiative, IBPL intends to bring people closer to the 50 years celebration.

The organizers said they want their customers to feel and celebrate the joy of the independence of Bangladesh through this initiative.

They said, "The national symbols represent our country and the struggle we had put through as a nation to achieve independence 50 years ago.

"Therefore, we took this initiative to make them feel involved in the sentiments of independence through these national symbols."













