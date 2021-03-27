Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

This Week

Coca-Cola instals national symbols to celebrate Independence Day

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Life & Style Desk   

Coca-Cola instals national symbols to celebrate Independence Day

Coca-Cola instals national symbols to celebrate Independence Day

Coca-Cola International Beverages Private Limited (IBPL) celebrates the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence by installing national symbols of Bangladesh in its' partner outlets to commemorate the occasion.
 Through this initiative, IBPL intends to bring people closer to the 50 years celebration.
The organizers said they want their customers to feel and celebrate the joy of the independence of Bangladesh through this initiative.
They said, "The national symbols represent our country and the struggle we had put through as a nation to achieve independence 50 years ago.
"Therefore, we took this initiative to make them feel involved in the sentiments of independence through these national symbols."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Joy of rooftop gardening
Recipe
Coca-Cola instals national symbols to celebrate Independence Day
DPS STS parents rejoice in the fun of cooking
Post COVID Syndrome
Recipe
Tele consultancy services in combating C-19
Kay-Kraft’s collection on glorious Independence Day


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft