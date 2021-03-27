DPS STS parents rejoice in the fun of cooking

Delhi Public School, Dhaka (DPS STS) organized a special cooking session for their students' parents to interact and learn from the experienced Italian chef Valter Belli. Through a unique webinar titled 'Slice & Dice!', DPS STS parents all joined together online and had a fruitful as well as a jolly spell of time with the chef from Le Méridien Dhaka, giving them tips and tricks on culinary art.

Parents were required to pre-register to be a part of the session. Chef Valter Belli's active presence throughout the entire web-session kept the parents under a warm vibe. Many parents, who would otherwise feel less encouraged to try out newer dishes, acknowledged that this session helped them to recognize the bits of fun in their hectic sessions at the kitchen. Valter Belli also appreciated the arrangement and thanked DPS STS for one such unique session.

Madhu Wal, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka said, "Cooking is often undermined as an art, and mostly seen to be a regular monotonous part of our clockwork-lives. In the middle of this stressful time of the pandemic, DPS STS opted to present its parents with something new.









