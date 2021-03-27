

Post COVID Syndrome

Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism)

Department of Medicine

MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka.

The majority of people suffering from corona virus disease recover fully in a couple of weeks. But some people, even those with benign versions of the illness continue to develop symptoms after their first cured. These people sometimes present themselves as 'long haul carriers' and the condition is known as post-COVID-19 syndrome or extended COVID-19. They are still suffering more than 12 weeks after being diagnosed with the virus. Even after the acute infection resolves, these patients experience shortness of breath, sometimes cough, and profound fatigue, usually for several months after they recover from the condition.

The most common effects reported by COVID-19 "long haulers,"include:

* Fatigue

* Muscle or body aches

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

* Difficulty concentrating or focusing

* Inability to exercise or be active

* Headache

* Difficulty sleeping

* Anxiety

* Memory problems

* Dizziness

* Persistent chest pain or pressure

* Cough

* Joint pain

* Heart palpitations

* Diarrhea

This also includes unusual effects like blurry vision, heartburn, and tremors. Patients are also likely to experience mental health symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Researches now indicate that corona virus is a multi-system disease that can cause damage to not only the lungs but the kidneys, liver, heart, brain, and nervous system, skin, and gastrointestinal tract. The virus also involves so many parts of the body that some symptoms may be due to damage to different organs that have not repaired themselves.

It is important to seek post-COVID-19 syndrome care from the first follow up after recovery, post-discharge, or usually around 2 weeks after discharge, or if anyone is experiencing new unusual symptoms which are hampering her/his daily life. The following are a few guidelines to suspect post-COVID-19 symptoms.

Physical

* Difficulty in breathing while resting or being active

* Unable to do tasks they could do before falling ill

* Fatigue or low energy

* Loss of appetite and weight

* Sleep difficulty

* Continued chest pain and a burning sensation in the chest/lungs

Mental

* Being forgetful

* Unable to think clearly

* Struggling with daily tasks that involve organizing, planning, and problem-solving

Emotional

* Increased anxiety

* Lack of interest in daily work or surroundings

* Unusual irritation

Those who have pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, etc. must be reviewed to assess the severity of the disease before and after contracting COVID-19. It is seen that due to the impact of COVID-19, blood glucose levels usually become higher. This is compounded by steroids which the patient receives. Similarly, hypertensive patients may need to alter their medication regime. And patients with chronic lung disease or asthmatics may need an additional evaluation of the pulmonary function test.

Remedy for mild cases:

These tips may help support your body as it works through post-viral syndrome. These include:

* Sleeping for 7-9 hours every night

* Taking naps throughout the day as necessary

* Getting plenty of rest

* Drinking plenty of water

* Doing mild exercise during the day

* Eating a balanced and nutritious diet that contains plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and anti-inflammatory food

*Avoiding heavy and greasy food, such as fried or fast food

You should do the followings even if you feel completely healthy post-COVID:

* Maintain good health hygiene to prevent reinfection and make the habit of wearing a mask, a normal part of being around other people

* Keep yourself up to date on the latest information from trusted sources

* If you begin to show any symptoms similar to COVID or post COVID illnesses, consult with your doctor

Over the past few months, as we get to know more about COVID-19, we have learned that corona virus is unlike a normal infection. It also has long-term effects on the human body. For many patients, survival from COVID-19 doesn't mean their health will return to the same state before contracting the disease.

It remains unclear how COVID-19 will impact people over time. Although, researchers suggest that primary care physicians closely monitor people who have had COVID-19 to see how their organs are functioning after recovery.







