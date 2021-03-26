First list of FFs with Bangabandhu at the head published

The government published the first list of 147,537 freedom fighters including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders and 191 martyred intellectuals.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque announced the list at a press conference at the ministry on Thursday.

Apart from the self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu, the list also contains the names of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed and Ziaur Rahman, who came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation.

The minister said their post-war 'misdeeds' will be mentioned on the list

Liberation war time Mujibnagar government's cabinet members - then Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed, Bangabandhu's closed aide Capt (Retd) Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman came up on the top of the freedom fighter's list for the first time.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque disclosed the partial list following the recommendation of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka).

The names of the freedom fighters were published on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs website.

The ministry also published names of 191 martyred intellectuals who lost their lives in the War of Liberation in 1971 and found missing during the period.

As per the existing law - The Jamuka Act, 2002 - Jamuka (National Freedom Fighters Council) is entitled to scrutiny the applications for enrolment as freedom fighter and recommend the government to make the list of the freedom fighters, who were verified at the upazila level and have no allegations of fraud against them.

The Minister said the names were published on the list from the ministry's data of Management Information System (MIS) of 1, 82,834 persons who were receiving cash support from the government. There are controversies and allegations against the rest. Those are being scrutinized.

Of the FFs, 37,387 are in Dhaka Division, 30,053 in Chattogram Division, 17,630 in Khulna Division, 15,158 in Rangpur Division, 13,889 in Rajshahi Division, 12,563 in Barishal Division, 10,588 in Mymensingh Division and 10,264 in Sylhet Division.

The rest five persons are Bangabandhu and four national leaders.

"Once the scrutiny is completed, their names will also be included on the list. But, it may take time. We have already received lists from 434 upazilas. Sixty 60 upazila committees failed to submit their lists. The authorities concerned including the upazila committees were asked to complete the scrutiny and submit lists by April 30 this year," he added.

He said, "Some allegations are being disposed of after hearing. We are conducting hearing almost every day. Hopefully, the hearings will be completed by June this year. After hearing, names of more FFs will be included on the final lists in two phases in May and June."

He claimed that the final number of freedom fighters would not exceed 1.70 lakh.

"The list of freedom fighters has been published at different times. According to Jamuka Act, those who were left out of the list will be screened at upazila level if they applied. This policy was not followed from 2002 to 2009," the minister said adding that during the period about 38,000 people were included in the gazette.

He said, "They may or may not be freedom fighters. That inclusion has been re-examined and verified. Those who are actual freedom fighters are being included on the lists. The rests will be excluded."

"The secondary list will be published in May and the final list will be published in June. There will be hearings of those who have allegations of fraud against them. But, no new applications will be received again for enrolment as FF," Mozammel added.