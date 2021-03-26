

Dhaka set to welcome Modi today

become a role model of bilateral relationships between the two neighbours.

The Indian premier will deliver speech at national parade ground in the evening as the guest of honour, marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence. He will also pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj tomorrow, the concluding day of his two-day visit.

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bangabandhu's vision continues to light the Bangladesh-India friendship. "I had the privilege of honouring his memory during my previous Bangladesh visit," he tweeted.

Modi said he will again pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, alongside Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during the ongoing Mujib Borsho celebrations. Modi has said Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom, and is a hero to Indians as well.

However, Modi's visit is of special significance on the twin occasions, as both the country believes that this trusted and indispensable partnership is a key to the progress, prosperity, economic emancipation and stability in the Bay of Bengal region and South Asia region.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering attended the 10-day special programme in person that began on March 17. The Indian premier will be the last one in 10-day celebrations.

The Indian Prime Minister will attend the National Parade Ground programme this (Friday) afternoon. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among others, will join.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and call on President Md Abdul Hamid. Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will also call on the Indian prime minister.

On Saturday (March 27), Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office. At the same time, in the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries, various MoUs will be inked while a number of projects inaugurated virtually.

"He may also sit with the opposition political parties, Muktijoddha, different groups and civil society personalities," The Indian Express writes.

Many global leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II, Pope Francis, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay sent messages, marking the celebrations.

On his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the morning, Narendra Modi will be received by his Bangladesh counterpart Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A red carpet will be rolled out at the airport to welcome him.

A 21-gun salute will herald the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister. Later, he will be given a guard of honour at the airport.

Modi will jointly inaugurate Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum and attend state banquet preceded by a cultural programme hosted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also meet President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.

The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Orakandi Temple in Gopalganj and Jashoreswari Temple in Satkhira by helicopter, according to his tentative programme schedule.

Besides, he (Modi) will place wreath at National Mausoleum at Savar to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Modi will visit Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He will also place a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu and sign the visitors' book there.

The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Saturday evening.













