

Nation celebrates golden jubilee of Independence today

On March 26, 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence following the barbaric crackdown on unarmed and sleeping population of the country by the Pakistani occupation forces on the night of March 25.

After the nine-month War of Liberation with supreme sacrifices of three million people and at the cost of chastity of two lakh women, Bangladesh achieved its cherished victory on December 16, 1971.

The day is a public holiday. President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen living both at home and abroad marking the auspicious occasion.

The government has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee of country's Independence and National Day with due respect and maintaining health guidelines for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government is observing a 10-day celebration programme at National Parade Ground that was scheduled from March 17 to March 26 to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence and birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chinese President Xi Jinping joined the inauguration programme virtually on March 17 while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony on March 26 at National Parade Ground in the capital.

Besides, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on March 17, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on March 19, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on March 22 and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on March 24 attended the celebration in person.

The Independence Day's programmes will begin by heralding a 50-gun salute early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.

The national flag will fly atop all government and private buildings while all streets and important city intersections will be decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands will be illuminated with colourful lights.

On this auspicious occasion, glowing tributes will be paid to the martyrs and veterans of the War of Liberation.

The National Memorial at Savar will be the main venue of the celebration of the day where President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

Families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies and people from all walks of life will also lay wreaths at the national memorial in the morning of the day.

National dailies will bring out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels will air month-long special programmes on Liberation War and highlighting the significance of the day.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, and other social and cultural organisations will arrange discussions, cultural programmes and sports competition while painting competition for children, easy and debate competition will be held virtually.

Reception will be accorded to freedom fighters and the members of martyred freedom fighters at city, zila and upazila levels, while Bangladesh Postal Office will publish commemorating postal stamps.

Special prayers will be offered in all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, four national leaders, martyrs of the War of Liberation and all other patriotic sons of the soil.

Improved meals will be served to the inmates of hospitals, jails, old homes and orphanage centres to mark the day. The country's all children's parks and museums will remain open for all.

Different political parties as well as socio-cultural and professional organisations have also taken various programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has drawn up several programmes to observe the Independence Day and National Day.

To mark the day, national and party flags will be hoisted atop of Bangabandhu Bhaban, party's central office and offices across the country in the dawn.

AL leaders and activists will pay tributes to Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar at 7:00am after the President and the Prime Minister tributes.



AL leaders will pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi at 8:00am.

A discussion on Independence Day will be held at AL central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 11:00am on March 28. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend and chair the meeting via videoconferencing.

Every year, March 26 brings the most tragic reminiscence of the history's blackest episode that heralded a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of March 25, 1971, achieving the long-cherished victory on December 16 the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.

The Pakistani military junta in their monstrous outburst unleashed a bloody holocaust breaking the silence of the night following March 25 in 1971 when they mercilessly killed hundreds of innocent sleeping Bangalees, including teachers, students, police, soldiers, pedestrians and rickshaw-pullers in Dhaka.

In the wake of the military crackdown, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the elected leader of the people, declared the independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours on March 26 in 1971.

Mujib, who became the undisputed and unparalleled leader of the then Pakistan following the massive victory of his party, Awami League, in the 1970 general elections, also called upon the people to build up strong resistance against the Pakistani occupation forces.

The Pakistani military junta, in a bid to stop the legitimate movement of the Bangalis, arrested Bangabandhu on that night following his declaration of independence.

Later, Bangabandhu was taken to the then West Pakistan where he had to spend nine months in a dark condemned cell. Bangabandhu wrote down the declaration of independence soon after the Pakistani army cracked down on the fateful night of March 25, 1971.

The declaration of independence was soon put on air by wireless. The declaration was first broadcast by Awami League leader MA Hannan from Kalurghat Radio Station in port city of Chittagong on March 26, 1971.

However, on March 27, 1971, the then Major Ziaur Rahman announced the proclamation of independence on behalf of great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the same radio station.

Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country on December 16, 1971 with the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces, who killed three million innocent civilians, perpetrated atrocities on two lakh Bangalee women and burnt down lakhs of houses across the country during the nine-month bloody war.











