Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:30 AM
Home Miscellaneous

A number of deals to be signed during Modi's Dhaka visit, says Indian FS

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has described Modi's upcoming visit to Bangladesh as a "very significant" one.
He said, "We have a very qualitative visit that is focused on shared history, cultural ties and people to people contacts".
Shringla said that a number of agreements would be signed in disaster management, trade and oceanography sectors during the upcoming two-day official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.



