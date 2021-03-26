|
A number of deals to be signed during Modi's Dhaka visit, says Indian FS
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has described Modi's upcoming visit to Bangladesh as a "very significant" one.
He said, "We have a very qualitative visit that is focused on shared history, cultural ties and people to people contacts".
Shringla said that a number of agreements would be signed in disaster management, trade and oceanography sectors during the upcoming two-day official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.