Modi visit: Protesters clash with cops

At least 20 people, including cops, were injured in a clash between police and activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad as the student body staged demonstrations against Indian Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

The leaders and activists of the student body brought out a procession from Bijoynagar's Water Tank point at about 11:30 am and burned the effigy of Modi at Shapla Chattar around 12 pm.

At one stage, police charged batons, and fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering a chase-and-counter-chase between the protesters and police.

General secretary of Dhaka University Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Unit Abdullah Hil Baki said 13 of their leaders and activists were injured during the clash.

Deputy Commissioner of Motijheel Division Syed Nurul Haq said 33 people have been arrested from the spot. -UNB







