30 injured as BCL swoops on anti-Modi protesters

At least 30 activists of Progressive Students Alliance were injured as leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), on Dhaka University Campus allegedly led by BCL DU president Sanjit Chandra Das and general secretary Saddam Hossain, swooped on them on Thursday.

The Chhatra League men also attacked two journalists for taking shots of the incident though they showed their Identity Cards. The injured journalists are Asif Himadri, DU Correspondent of Prothom Alo, and Abid Hasan Russel, DU Correspondent of Bangla Tribune.

The incident took place at in front of Institute of Modern Language at around 7:30pm.

Leaders and Activists of Progressive Students Alliance brought out a torch procession, protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh at 6:30pm.

When they arrived in front of IML after parading roads on the campus, the BCL men attacked them.

Witnesses said the men of BCL DU unit president Sanjit Chandra Das and secretary Saddam Hossain attacked the rally while the protesters were passing Vice-Chancellor's residence and chanting anti-Modi slogan.













