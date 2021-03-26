Eight arrested accused remanded

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed eight accused including Aminul Islam Hannan alias Japani Hannan on remand for different days in two cases - murder and arms act case.

A ruling party leader Japani Hannan allegedly shot dead businessman Abdur Rashid of Dakkhin Khan on Wednesday over prior enmity.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Sayeed put Japani Hannan on a five-day remand in the two cases and others were placed on a two- day remand in the murder case.

The seven remanded accused are Ekramul Islam, Shafiqul Islam Imran, Al Amin Pradhan, Jahurul Islam Ripon, Khorshed Alam, Mosharraf Hossain and Nurunnabi.

Dakshinkhan police produced the eight before the court with a plea to grant different days of remand for each.

A trader, Abdur Rashid was shot dead at Ainushbagh Chandnagar in Dakkhin Khan Area of the capital on Wednesday over previous enmity.

In this connection police arrested eight people, including the suspected killer Japani Hannan and seized two firearms soon after the incident.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 35, son of Abdul Mannan and a resident of Ainushbagh Chandnagar area. He had a business of rod and cement.

Rashid had an altercation with Aminul Islam Hannan alias Japani Hannan in front of Hannan's house in the area around 11:30am, said Dakkhin Khan police.

At one stage, Hannan went into his house and then came out with a shotgun and fired targeting Abdur Rashid.

Local people rescued bullet-hit Rashid and took him to a nearby hospital where physicians declared him dead. Protesting the incident, local people set fire to a vehicle of Japani Hannan parked in front of his house. Md Shahidullah said a shotgun and a pistol were recovered searching Hannan's home after the incident.

It was not ascertained immediately whether the two firearms are licensed or not. Replying to a question, DC Shahidullah said though they are yet to confirm Hannan's exact political identity but he used to introduce himself as a leader of the ruling party. The body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Harun-or-Rashid brother of the victim Rashid filed a murder case with Dakshinkhan police on Wednesday night accusing 13 mentioning the name as main accused Japani Hannan

After filing the case police arrested the eight accused.





