Educational institutions to reopen on May 23

All schools and colleges across the country will reopen after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on May 23.

Students will continue taking online lessons until the in-person classes resume, the Education Ministry announced in a statement on Thursday evening.

The decision was taken after a meeting between Education Minister Dipu Moni and the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on the day.

Considering the health and overall safety of students, teachers, staff and parents, it has been decided after consultation with the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19 that classes at all secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions will resume on May 23," said MA Khair, spokesman for the Education Ministry.

Earlier this month, the minister said the government may review the decision to reopen educational institutions if the coronavirus infection rate continues to fall. Dipu Moni announced in February that the schools and colleges would reopen on March 30 after a year of shutdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The government had earlier decided to reopen the universities on May 24.

The government cancelled the PEC tests for fifth graders, JSC tests for the eighth graders and annuals exams of other grades last year due to the pandemic while HSC results were published by averaging the scores of JSC and SSC tests.