Supply of Oxford vaccine depleted

As the supply of the third consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has come to a stop, an uncertainty has gripped the country.

The government is likely to stop administering the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

"The halt of India's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine export will have a detrimental effect on our vaccination programme. We may have to stop giving the first doses of the vaccine and start giving the second doses from 8 April," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General (DG) Prof ABM Khurshid Alam told media on Thursday.

"We hope there will be no problem in continuing the first dose. But we need to keep enough vaccine in stock for the second dose," ABM Khurshid Alam added.

The health DG further said, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring 12 lakh doses of vaccine as gift tomorrow (Friday) during his Dhaka visit."

The DG also said the vaccine supplier Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited had not officially informed the government regarding the vaccine supply halt yet.

As per a deal with India's Serum Institute and Beximco, the Bangladesh government was supposed to get 50 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine every month.

According to DGHS, Bangladesh has received only seven million of the 30 million vaccine doses purchased.

While the country has received two million doses as a gift from India, it will receive another 1.2 million vaccine doses as a gift on Friday.

Till Thursday, some 5.07 million people had received the vaccine. That means that after Friday the country will have nearly 5 million doses of vaccines in stock.

Earlier, India last night announced to halt all exports of the coronavirus vaccine.

Indian Foreign Ministry sources told the BBC that the rising cases meant domestic demand was expected to pick up in the coming weeks and so the doses were needed for India's own rollout.



