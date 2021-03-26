Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Supply of Oxford vaccine depleted

Indian PM Modi to bring 12 lakh doses of vaccine as gift today

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

As the supply of the third consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has come to a stop, an uncertainty has gripped the country.
The government is likely to stop administering the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
"The halt of India's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine export will have a detrimental effect on our vaccination programme. We may have to stop giving the first doses of the vaccine and start giving the second doses from 8 April," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General (DG) Prof ABM Khurshid Alam told media on Thursday.
"We hope there will be no problem in continuing the first dose. But we need to keep enough vaccine in stock for the second dose," ABM Khurshid Alam added.
The health DG further said, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring 12 lakh doses of vaccine as gift tomorrow (Friday) during his Dhaka visit."
The DG also said the vaccine supplier Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited had not officially informed the government regarding the vaccine supply halt yet.
As per a deal with India's Serum Institute and Beximco, the Bangladesh government was supposed to get 50 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine every month.
According to DGHS, Bangladesh has received only seven million of the 30 million vaccine doses purchased.
While the country has received two million doses as a gift from India, it will receive another 1.2 million vaccine doses as a gift on Friday.
Till Thursday, some 5.07 million people had received the vaccine. That means that after Friday the country will have nearly 5 million doses of vaccines in stock.
Earlier, India last night announced to halt all exports of the coronavirus vaccine.
Indian Foreign Ministry sources told the BBC that the rising cases meant domestic demand was expected to pick up in the coming weeks and so the doses were needed for India's own rollout.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
Supply of Oxford vaccine depleted
Ambassadors of ASEAN countries in Dhaka paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
C-19: 34 die, 3,587 infected, in 24 hours
$10m Australian aid for Rohingyas affected by fire
Momen terms Modi’s visit biggest attraction
Public woes continue
IOM pledges $1m for relief, $20m more required


Latest News
Two DU correspondents injured in BCL attacks
More than 5 MoUs likely to be signed during Modi’s visit: Momen
BNP’s withdrawal of golden jubilee programme baffling: Quader
Nations set to celebrate 51st Independence Day Friday
EU needs transition measures for banks post-COVID: study
SPARRSO holds blood donation programme
Indian PM arrives Friday on a two-day state visit
BDCSO Process celebrates golden jubilee of independence
Schools, colleges to reopen on May 23
Padma Bank awarded its best performers
Most Read News
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed
10 injured in anti-Modi protest at Motijheel
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni
India halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Woes of land service seekers going to end!
Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi
14 chairmen in Barishal elected without a vote!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft