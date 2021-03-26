C-19: 34 die, 3,587 infected, in 24 hours

The country on Thursday detected 3,587 new cases of Covid-19 with a 13.26 per cent infection rate, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 584,395.

In the same time, 34 more new deaths occurred from the virus across the country, the highest death in a day since December 20 when 38 people lost lives, bringing the death toll to 8,797.

Besides, 1,985 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 529,894 with a 90.67 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 27,045 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,514,731 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the latest day's victims, 25 were men and nine were women. Of them, 33 patients died in different hospitals across the country while one at home. Moreover, 27 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, and one each in Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.



