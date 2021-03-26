Momen terms Modi’s visit biggest attraction

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen termed the Indian Prime Minister Norendra Modi's visit the biggest attraction in 'Mujib Borsho' and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.

"Common people of the country are very happy and most of them welcome his visit (March 26-27)," he told reporters after a function in the city.

Few people might be against the visit which will in no way affect it, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

Dr Momen said they believe in democracy and Bangladesh is a democratic country where freedom of speech is guaranteed.

"Indian Prime Minister will arrive today as the two countries plan for taking the time-tested historical relations to a new height with focus on all areas of cooperation," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said. He said the visit of Prime Minister Modi is to mainly join the celebrations and pay respect to Bangabandhu but Bangladesh will place its issues during bilateral discussions. "We are still in negotiations and a number of MoUs have been finalised on major issues. I can't tell the exact number at this moment," Momen said on Wednesday while briefing the reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

Responding to a question on Teesta issue, the Foreign Minister said the two countries agreed on signing the Teesta Water sharing deal in 2011 but it could not be signed, delivered and implemented.








