Trying to play build up football; Saad

Right Winger Saad Uddin on Thursday said they are trying to play a build up football and in order to implement the strategy works are doing on defense, midfield and attacking areas.

He was speaking to the pressmen today during the team's practice session at the All Nepal Football Federation ground.

"We earlier played counterattack football but now we are trying to play a build up and good attacking football," said Saad.

The coach is already working with team's finishing and he also worked with it in the today's practice session and hoped to see its result in the next match, Saad said.

Replying to a question the right winger said he would try his best to score goal if he gets any chance in the next match because it feels good to score.

Replying to a another question, Saad said Mehedi Hasan Royel and Rimon Hossain are doing well as new in the team. -BSS