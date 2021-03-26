Khulna defies Zakir century to make winning start

Defending champions Khulna Division got off to a winning-start in the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL), crushing Sylhet Division by eight wickets at their home ground Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Thursday.

Khulna's victory in Tier-1 game was almost sealed on day three when they reduced Sylhet to 250-5 after enforcing follow-on. On day four, the final day of the game, they just completed the inevitable even though Zakir Hasan's century forced them to bat for the second time in the match.

Zakir struck a brilliant 140 off 233, hitting 15 boundaries as Sylhet was bowled out for 308 in their second innings, setting Khulna a meager 68-run target to win the game.

Khulna cantered to the victory, making 73-2 with opener Imranuzzaman blasting a six-laden 33 off 26. In his knock he smote one boundary and four sixes-one of which sealed the deal. Imrul Kayes made 18 while Robiul Islam Robi scored 14.

Bowlers paved Khulna's big victory in the first round game, bowling out Sylhet for 134 in the first innings after their batsmen helped them put up 375. Masum Khan Tutul and Minhazur Rahman claimed four wickets each to derail Sylhet's innings. -BSS





