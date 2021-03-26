Impressive Rana scripts Chattogram's 88-run victory

Promising fast bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana came up with fire as Chattogram Division sealed an 88-run victory over Rajshahi Division in the first round game of the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 282, Rajshahi was bowled out for 194 with Mehedi wrecking havoc with 4-35 from 17 overs in Tier-2 game.

But the match was in balance as Rajshahi resumed the day on 147-4, needing 135 runs still to seal the deal. With Junaid Siddique and reliable Farhad Reza in the crease, Rajshahi sensed a victory too. But a brilliant spell of Rana dashed their hopes.

Rana dismantle Rajshahi right from the outset of the fourth and final day, taking out the crucial wicket of Farhad Reza who made 25. Junaid battled hard even though Rana kept striking regularly to make the life hell for Rajshahi. However Rana's searing pace cleaned up the tail in no time, leaving Junaid stranded on 68 and scripting Rajshahi's 88-run defeat. They could add

just 47 runs to their overnight total before conceding a big defeat.

Rana's four-for was complemented by Irfan Hossain's 3-40 while Hasan Murad and Yasir Ali Rabbi picked up one wicket apiece.

Thanks to Under-19 star Shahadat Hossain Dipu's maiden first class century (108), Chattogram piled up 287 in the first innings and gained a 135-run lead, bowling Rajshahi out for 152. Rajshahi however bounced back in the match, wrapping up Chattogram second innings for 147 but that mattered little at the end. -BSS











