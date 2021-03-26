Video
PDB clinch Independence, National Day Volleyball title

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Power Development Board (PDB) clinched title of the Bangabandhu Independence and National Day Volleyball competition beating Titas Club by 3-1 set in the final held on Thursday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.
Besides, Bangladesh Army finished third position in the meet beating Bangladesh Air Forced by straight 3-0 set in the place-deciding encounter. Sena Mia of champion's team was named the best libero of the meet while Horsit Buiswas of the PDB was named the best attacker of the meet.
Besides, Mohsin of Bangladesh Army was named the best setter of the competition.
Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation, a total of nine teams took part in the four-day meet, which was held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The participating teams are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Titas Club, Bangladesh Jail, and Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense.     -BSS


