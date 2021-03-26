Video
Shohidul' s all-round show leads Metro to 8-wicket win

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Shohidul lslam put up a sterling all-round show as Dhaka Metro consigned Barishal Division to eight-wicket defeat in the first round game of the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) at Barishal Divisional Stadium on Thursday.
Shohidul who scored 106, coming to bat at No. 8 position, picked up 2-43, as Barishal was bowled out for 208 in its second innings, setting Dhaka only a 37-run target to win the NCL's Tier-2 game.
Dhaka Metro though lost two wickets, reached the winning target without much problem. Zahiduzzaman, the opener who scored 60 in Metro's first innings, made 15 not out while his fellow opener Anisul Islam Emon contributed 10. Tanvir Islam took the fallen two wickets to resist Metro's all wicket victory.
Batting first at their home den, Barishal was bowled out for 241 in the first innings. Metro however established their full dominance in the match, by piling up 413 in the first innings, which enabled them to take a huge 172- run lead. Skipper Marshall Ayub (112) and Shohidul Islam (106) hammered centuries to help Metro earn big lead.
A strong second innings performance could keep Barishal in the contest but they were unable to do it. Alongside Shohidul's 2-43, Abu Haider Rony scalped 3-42 while Arafat Sunny snapped up 2-58.     -BSS


