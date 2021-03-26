Video
Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:28 AM
Mamata to retain power in WB: Poll

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
TRIPTI NATH

KOLKATA, Mar 25: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that only the Trinamool Congress can prevent implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register in the state and ensure communal harmony.
Mamata made this statement on a day a voter opinion poll projected that she will retain power and win 160 out of a total of 294 Assembly seats.
It may be recalled that the CAA Amendment Act triggered off nationwide protests. In Assam and other north-eastern States, the protests turned violent over fears that the move would cause a loss of their " political rights, culture and land rights" and motivate further migration from Bangladesh.
The Times Now- C- Voter opinion poll projections has raised the morale of the party cadres, 48 hours before the start of eight phased polls. The survey says that the TMC may win 160 seats, which is 51 seats lesser than its 2016 tally. The poll suggests that the TMC has a clear edge but the BJP is likely to make a huge dent in West Bengal's political equation.
The survey projects that the BJP will improve its tally from three seats in the 2016 polls to 112 in the 2021 polls. The Left Front-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance is expected to be at the third spot with 22 seats. Of the 17,890 respondents surveyed in March, around 55 per cent said that Mamata Banerjee is the most suitable candidate to be the Chief Minister.


