Biden tasks Kamala over border influx

WASHINGTON, Mar 25: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with tackling an influx of migrants on the Mexican border, aiming to take charge of a situation that has energized opponents of the new administration.

Harris said there was "no question that this is a challenging situation." It marks the first time that Biden has assigned a specific portfolio to Harris, who is seen as representing a younger generation in the Democratic Party and has been constantly at his side since they entered office on January 20.

The administration also announced that the San Diego Convention Center would become the latest shelter for the rising number of migrant children and it sent a team to tour an existing facility in Texas.

The convention center will accommodate up to 1,400 children, said a spokesperson for the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

In a sign of shifting national focus, the San Diego center until recently had been repurposed for the Covid-19 pandemic as a homeless shelter that permits social distancing between beds.

Speaking earlier to CBS News, Harris acknowledged that the United States needed to speed up its processing of migrants' asylum claims and care better for them.










