Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:28 AM
Vaccine deliveries for poor nations delayed, as EU tackles shortfall

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BRUSSELS, Mar 25: A co-founder of the global scheme to provide vaccines for poor people said Thursday India was delaying exports of much-needed jabs, as EU leaders met for crisis talks in Brussels to try to solve supply issues on the badly-hit continent.
The fracas around vaccines threatens to slow a global immunisation drive that is seen as the way out of the pandemic, as third waves sweep several countries and force governments to reimpose tough anti-virus restrictions.
At the centre of much of the vaccine controversy is AstraZeneca, which on Thursday said its jab was 76 percent effective instead of 79 percent after being called out for publishing outdated data.
AstraZeneca is also one of the main vaccines used in the Covax project, which supplies poorer countries with jabs, and is facing export delays in India where it is produced by the Serum Institute.
On Thursday, the Gavi alliance, a Covax co-founder, said deliveries of vaccines to lower-income economies will face delays because of a "setback" in obtaining export licences from the Indian government.
A Gavi spokesman said the licence delays "are due to the increased demand of Covid-19 vaccines in India".
The vast country recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday for the first time since November and is struggling to keep up with its own faltering vaccine drive at home.
"Covax is in talks with the government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible," the Gavi spokesman said, without giving further details.
The AstraZeneca shot was hailed as a breakthrough because it is cheaper and easier to store and transport compared with other vaccines.
It is at the centre of the EU's vaccine woes, with an infuriated Brussels tightening export controls after the British-Swedish company failed to deliver the doses it had promised to the bloc.
EU leaders were meeting via videoconference on Thursday to discuss AstraZeneca supplies, as well as new vaccine export rules that will weigh how needy countries are in terms of infection rates, how many jabs they have, and how readily they export doses to the bloc.    -AFP


