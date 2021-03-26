Shab-e-Barat celebration banned in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

NEW DELHI, Mar 25: India's Union Health Ministry has asked state governments to consider imposing local restrictions to prohibit gatherings on festival days like Shab-e-Barat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

"In view of the upcoming festivals such as Shab-e-Barat and Eid-ul-Fitr, etc, it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit/do away with mass gatherings."

The order further said that any laxity may result in losing the impetus and benefits that India has gained so far in managing the COVID-19.

India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases on March 23, the highest single-day rise so far this year, the Union Health Ministry said on March 24. -HT

















