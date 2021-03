Foreign News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk during a session at the Bundestag (Germany's lower house of parliament) in Berlin on March 25, ahead of a EU summit. Merkel defends the EU's decision to procure coronavirus vaccines jointly as the bloc struggles with delays in rollout. EU leaders hold virtual talks to discuss vaccine supplies and improving distribution across the 27 nations. photo : AFP