Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sandwip OC offers unconditional apology to HC

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday exempted Officer in Charge of Sandwip Police Station Bashir Ahmed Khan and its investigation officer Monowar Hossain from personal appearance before the court for not appearing in line with earlier order.
The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order and fixed March 29 for the next hearing on the rule.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the State.
Earlier, the police officials appeared before the HC and offered unconditional apology.
The HC on March 15 summoned Bashir and Monowar to appear before the court on March 22 to identify a person named Safayet who made derogatory comment on Facebook about the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
But the police officials did not appear before the HC on the scheduled date as per the court's previous order.
Advocate Shishir Manir told journalists that a case was filed under the Digital Security Act against Safayet with the Sandwip Police Station for commenting about the PM. But police have arrested Safayet Ullah Sagor, the petitioner who filed a bail petition on March 9, instead of real accused named Safayet Hossain Ayon.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sandwip OC offers unconditional apology to HC
Titas employee jailed for 6 yrs
Rotary to set up comfort centres in 500 educational instts
Maldives sends message of sympathy
Book Fair, a source of income for students
Integrated efforts to mitigate urban poverty stressed
CUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam pays tribute to Bangabandhu
Digital transformation of manpower stressed


Latest News
Two DU correspondents injured in BCL attacks
More than 5 MoUs likely to be signed during Modi’s visit: Momen
BNP’s withdrawal of golden jubilee programme baffling: Quader
Nations set to celebrate 51st Independence Day Friday
EU needs transition measures for banks post-COVID: study
SPARRSO holds blood donation programme
Indian PM arrives Friday on a two-day state visit
BDCSO Process celebrates golden jubilee of independence
Schools, colleges to reopen on May 23
Padma Bank awarded its best performers
Most Read News
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed
10 injured in anti-Modi protest at Motijheel
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni
India halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Woes of land service seekers going to end!
Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi
14 chairmen in Barishal elected without a vote!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft