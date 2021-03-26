Sandwip OC offers unconditional apology to HC

The High Court on Thursday exempted Officer in Charge of Sandwip Police Station Bashir Ahmed Khan and its investigation officer Monowar Hossain from personal appearance before the court for not appearing in line with earlier order.

The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order and fixed March 29 for the next hearing on the rule.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the State.

Earlier, the police officials appeared before the HC and offered unconditional apology.

The HC on March 15 summoned Bashir and Monowar to appear before the court on March 22 to identify a person named Safayet who made derogatory comment on Facebook about the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

But the police officials did not appear before the HC on the scheduled date as per the court's previous order.

Advocate Shishir Manir told journalists that a case was filed under the Digital Security Act against Safayet with the Sandwip Police Station for commenting about the PM. But police have arrested Safayet Ullah Sagor, the petitioner who filed a bail petition on March 9, instead of real accused named Safayet Hossain Ayon.