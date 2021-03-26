Video
Friday, 26 March, 2021
City News

Illegal Wealth

Titas employee jailed for 6 yrs

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Court Correspondent

A special court in Dhaka sentenced an official of Titas Gas Company of Narayanganj Regional office to six years of imprisonment for amassing wealth illegally.
Judge Shaikh Hafijur Rahman of the Special Judges Court No -9 in Dhaka on Wednesday handed down the verdict in presence of the Titas employee, Abdul Motaleb.
The court also ordered to confiscate his illegally earned Tk 27.82 lakh in favour of the state.
He was given sentence to four years in jail under Section 27(1) and two years under Section 26 (2) of ACC law of 2004.
According to the case statement,  Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited of  Narayanganj  Regional office   employee  Abdul Motaleb  concealed his wealth worth about  Tk  27.82 lakh  in his wealth statement and amassed  the property  beyond his known sources of income worth  about Tk  39.12 lakh.
In this connection Deputy Director (DD) ASM Shah Alam of ACC, filed a case with Ramna police on November 3 in 2016.
Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted the chargesheet against Motaleb on October 8 in 2017.


