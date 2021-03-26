Titas employee jailed for 6 yrs

A special court in Dhaka sentenced an official of Titas Gas Company of Narayanganj Regional office to six years of imprisonment for amassing wealth illegally.

Judge Shaikh Hafijur Rahman of the Special Judges Court No -9 in Dhaka on Wednesday handed down the verdict in presence of the Titas employee, Abdul Motaleb.

The court also ordered to confiscate his illegally earned Tk 27.82 lakh in favour of the state.

He was given sentence to four years in jail under Section 27(1) and two years under Section 26 (2) of ACC law of 2004.

According to the case statement, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited of Narayanganj Regional office employee Abdul Motaleb concealed his wealth worth about Tk 27.82 lakh in his wealth statement and amassed the property beyond his known sources of income worth about Tk 39.12 lakh.

In this connection Deputy Director (DD) ASM Shah Alam of ACC, filed a case with Ramna police on November 3 in 2016.

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted the chargesheet against Motaleb on October 8 in 2017.











