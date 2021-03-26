Rotary to set up comfort centres in 500 educational instts

Rotary will set up 500 comfort centres in 500 neglected education institutions across the country under Bangladesh Rotary Priority Community Project.

Rotary Governor (2021-22) Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi confirmed this.

He inaugurated the event at a two-day training programme at Cox's Bazar on Thursday while elected President and Assistant Governors of Rotary were present.








