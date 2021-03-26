Video
Rohigya Camp Fire

Maldives sends message of sympathy

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has sent a message of sympathy to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, following the devastating fire that blazed through the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar recently.
"I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news of the massive fire that swept through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar on Monday, causing loss of lives, destroying homes, and displacing thousands of refugees," he said on Wednesday.
The government and the people of the Maldives, joined him in conveying their profound sympathy and condolences to the government and the people of Bangladesh, and the Rohingyas directly impacted by this tragic incident, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.
"I sincerely hope that the efforts of the response teams continue swiftly and successfully, and wish speedy recovery for those affected by this calamity," the message reads.


