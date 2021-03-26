Book Fair, a source of income for students



Visitors browse books at a stall of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

This year a total of 834 stalls were allocated to 540 publishing houses and organizations at the Book Fair.

Every stall and pavilion has one to more than twenty representatives. Almost all of them are students.

Talking to twenty stalls and pavilions, this correspondent learnt that especially students of Dhaka University (DU) and DU affiliated colleges dominate the publishing houses.

Around fifty to sixty people submitted their curriculum vitae to the publishing houses to work as stall attendants. Of them, the organizations selected them as per their requirements.

Among them, students got more priority.

Sadman Chowdhury, a second year student of Dhaka University History Department, was seen struggling to serve books to visitors.

He said, "I was staying at home due to the pandemic and closure of the university. "I have come here before the fair started just to do this job."

Sadman, who was working for the Shova Prakashan, said publication would pay him Tk 7, 000 for his month-long service.

Abu Jaher Nishad who was packing books for a reader said, "I enjoy talking to people and I believe that it helps me to develop my communication skill dealing with the visitors."

He further said he does not bring money from his family and it is a good chance for him to earn money.

"As the university is closed, the time I am spending here does not hamper my study. On the contrary, it helps me to broaden my knowledge," said Tamanna Akhter, an Eden College Student and representative of Oneesha Prakashana.

"Being an attendant at a stall at the book fair is the best part-time job I have ever done," said Mahmud Ullah, a student of Dhaka College.

Publisher of Shova Prakash Mizanur Rahman said students are more aware of writers, knowledgeable about recent books and they are skilled.

"Other than this, we try to create an earning source for students," he added.

The fair remains open from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11pm to 9pm.





