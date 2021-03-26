Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Book Fair, a source of income for students

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Tausiful Islam, From DU

Visitors browse books at a stall of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

Visitors browse books at a stall of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

Every year, the month-long book fair becomes a great source of income and valuable experience and opportunity to learn for the students.
This year a total of 834 stalls were allocated to 540 publishing houses and organizations at the Book Fair.
Every stall and pavilion has one to more than twenty representatives. Almost all of them are students.
Talking to twenty stalls and pavilions, this correspondent learnt that especially students of Dhaka University (DU) and DU affiliated colleges dominate the publishing houses.
Around fifty to sixty people submitted their curriculum vitae to the publishing houses to work as stall attendants. Of them, the organizations selected them as per their requirements.
Among them, students got more priority.
Sadman Chowdhury, a second year student of Dhaka University History Department, was seen struggling to serve books to visitors.
He said, "I was staying at home due to the pandemic and closure of the university. "I have come here before the fair started just to do this job."
Sadman, who was working for the Shova Prakashan, said publication would pay him Tk 7, 000 for his month-long service.
Abu Jaher Nishad who was packing books for a reader said, "I enjoy talking to people and I believe that it helps me to develop my communication skill dealing with the visitors."
He further said he does not bring money from his family and it is a good chance for him to earn money.
"As the university is closed, the time I am spending here does not hamper my study. On the contrary, it helps me to broaden my knowledge," said Tamanna Akhter, an Eden College Student and representative of Oneesha Prakashana.
"Being an attendant at a stall at the book fair is the best part-time job I have ever done," said Mahmud Ullah, a student of Dhaka College.
Publisher of Shova Prakash Mizanur Rahman said students are more aware of writers, knowledgeable about recent books and they are skilled.
"Other than this, we try to create an earning source for students," he added.
The fair remains open from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11pm to 9pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sandwip OC offers unconditional apology to HC
Titas employee jailed for 6 yrs
Rotary to set up comfort centres in 500 educational instts
Maldives sends message of sympathy
Book Fair, a source of income for students
Integrated efforts to mitigate urban poverty stressed
CUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam pays tribute to Bangabandhu
Digital transformation of manpower stressed


Latest News
Two DU correspondents injured in BCL attacks
More than 5 MoUs likely to be signed during Modi’s visit: Momen
BNP’s withdrawal of golden jubilee programme baffling: Quader
Nations set to celebrate 51st Independence Day Friday
EU needs transition measures for banks post-COVID: study
SPARRSO holds blood donation programme
Indian PM arrives Friday on a two-day state visit
BDCSO Process celebrates golden jubilee of independence
Schools, colleges to reopen on May 23
Padma Bank awarded its best performers
Most Read News
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed
10 injured in anti-Modi protest at Motijheel
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni
India halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Woes of land service seekers going to end!
Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi
14 chairmen in Barishal elected without a vote!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft