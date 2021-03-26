Bangladesh, name of a bright star



Sazzad Hossain



Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman, the Father of the Nation, led Bangladesh's freedom struggle in 1971. On March 25, at 12 a.m. Pakistani barbaric forces began 'Operation Searchlight' massacring the unarmed, sleeping population of this country. At the call of Bangabandhu, an immense number of Bengalis jumped and defended the country in the context of Pakistan's long history of exploitation, oppression, and crushing. Through a long nine-month bloody war, in exchange for the sacrifices of three million martyrs, in exchange for the humiliation of millions of mothers and sisters, an independent-sovereign territory - Bangladesh - was achieved with its own red-green flag. The Bengalis had to fight an unequal war against the well-equipped military preparations of the Pak invaders. The Pak army was assisted by the Razakars and the Al-Badr forces. As a result, the freedom struggle of the Bengalis became more and more difficult. Finally, on 16 December 1971, the sun-like Sons of Bengal snatched victory. Newly independent Bangladesh appeared on the world map.



The story of turning around: Although the country became independent in 1971, the imperfect taste of independence was fulfilled on 10 January 1972 with the return of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The situation in post-war Bangladesh was very fragile. The situation was deplorable at all levels including socio-economic, political and social. Meeting the basic needs of the people, including food, was a daunting task. Agriculture was the main sector of Bangladesh's economy in the post-war period.60 percent of GDP came from agriculture, 6 percent from industry and the remaining 34 percent from services, which was a huge obstacle in the way of a country moving forward. The average life expectancy was less than fifty, and the maternal mortality rate was on the rise. The whole country was plagued by illiteracy and superstition. The then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger did not hesitate to ridicule Bangladesh as a 'bottomless basket'.



Bangladesh turned around from the fragile situation of that day in a short time. This turn began under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After returning to the country in 1972, he did not panic in difficult circumstances. He made a specific plan to take the country forward. He had made strenuous efforts to improve the living standards of the people. With the combination of the country's resources and foreign aid, Bangladesh was able to turn around in three years. In addition to agriculture, the activities of the industrial sector were increased, employment opportunities were created along with the creation of educational opportunities.



Development and self-reliance: Today, Bangladesh has taken its place on the world map with pride. Henry Kissinger's so-called 'bottomless basket' country is on an indomitable journey to become one of the developed countries today. Underdeveloped Bangladesh has been transformed into a wonder of Asia. Bangladesh is now a role model of many countries in terms of economic development. Education, medicine, employment, human development, women's rights have all changed.



A statistic published by the Bangladesh Awami League on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh reveals a comparative review of the development picture of Bangladesh and Pakistan. The comparative figure shows that the per capita income of the people of Bangladesh is now 2064 US dollars, on the other hand, Pakistans' 1130, Bangladesh's GDP growth during the Corona period is 5.2, Pakistan's 0.4, Bangladesh's has 42 billion in its reserve and Pakistan has 20.8 billion. The average life expectancy of the people of Bangladesh is 72 whereas Pakistani people's average life expectancy is 67 years, the under-five mortality rate in Bangladesh is 25 per thousand, in Pakistan 59, in Bangladesh 98 percent of children go to primary school, in Pakistan 72 percent, in Bangladesh now there are 44 private banks and in Pakistan, there are 22.The above picture shows that the state of Pakistan, which has carried out unlimited exploitation of Bengalis, is almost in a state of crisis. On the other hand, Bangladesh is now a strong emerging and irresistible state in the world court.



Education and culture: Education has the power to take a country to the highest level of success. The rate of female education was low after the country became independent. At present, in order to increase the rate of female education in the country, various practical steps have been taken including the distribution of free books up to the 10th standard and the provision of stipends. Steps have also been taken to prevent students from falling out of education at an early age. At present, the literacy rate in the country has increased to 74.4 per cent.



There has also been a huge change in the economic field. At present, the export income of Bangladesh has increased much more than before. In the post-war 1973-74 fiscal year, Bangladesh's export income was $362 million, which increased 100 times to 40 billion in the 2018-19 fiscal year. At the same time, this trend is continuing in the growth of remittances in the country. Today Bangladesh is also successful in exporting various products. At present, Bangladeshi-made garments, medicines, rice and other products are exported all over the world. Even in the last century, the revenue income of Bangladesh was only 5 thousand crore taka, this income has increased to 3 lakh 16 thousand crore taka in the 2018-19 fiscal year.



Digital Bangladesh: At present, every aspect of the country has a touch of modernity. The transformation of Bangladesh from the analogue era to digital Bangladesh is a symbol of our progress. Digitalization has touched almost every sector of the country. Internet facility has reached almost all the districts and upazilas of the country. Various modern services including e-voting, e-passport, mobile banking, money transfer, e-learning, online product buying and selling, telemedicine are available in Bangladesh. And this has saved people time, labour, and use of money.

The country has made unprecedented progress in the field of communication and infrastructure. Today, self-reliant Bangladesh has been able to build the Padma Bridge at its own expense at a cost of around Tk 28,000 crore which is a touch of success to surprise the world. Work is underway on various mega projects including Metrorail. Besides, huge success has come on the roads all over the country. This trend of development is introducing Bangladesh to the world today.

The writter is Member, Bangladesh University Grants Commission

(UGC) Director, Bangladesh

Satellite Company Limited. The Bengalis are celebrating golden jubilee of independence in Mujib year. Heads of different state and government from neighbouring countries have joined the Bengali people in celebrating the festival. Even though they were unable to visit in person, statesmen from around the world sent video messages to Bangladesh and its people. The importance of the connection with the friendly state and the people of Bangladesh has been emphasized in this auspicious celebration of Bangladesh. This bond would lead to greater opportunities for the people of Bangladesh. Bengalis are now proud to call Bangladesh their home.Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman, the Father of the Nation, led Bangladesh's freedom struggle in 1971. On March 25, at 12 a.m. Pakistani barbaric forces began 'Operation Searchlight' massacring the unarmed, sleeping population of this country. At the call of Bangabandhu, an immense number of Bengalis jumped and defended the country in the context of Pakistan's long history of exploitation, oppression, and crushing. Through a long nine-month bloody war, in exchange for the sacrifices of three million martyrs, in exchange for the humiliation of millions of mothers and sisters, an independent-sovereign territory - Bangladesh - was achieved with its own red-green flag. The Bengalis had to fight an unequal war against the well-equipped military preparations of the Pak invaders. The Pak army was assisted by the Razakars and the Al-Badr forces. As a result, the freedom struggle of the Bengalis became more and more difficult. Finally, on 16 December 1971, the sun-like Sons of Bengal snatched victory. Newly independent Bangladesh appeared on the world map.The story of turning around: Although the country became independent in 1971, the imperfect taste of independence was fulfilled on 10 January 1972 with the return of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The situation in post-war Bangladesh was very fragile. The situation was deplorable at all levels including socio-economic, political and social. Meeting the basic needs of the people, including food, was a daunting task. Agriculture was the main sector of Bangladesh's economy in the post-war period.60 percent of GDP came from agriculture, 6 percent from industry and the remaining 34 percent from services, which was a huge obstacle in the way of a country moving forward. The average life expectancy was less than fifty, and the maternal mortality rate was on the rise. The whole country was plagued by illiteracy and superstition. The then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger did not hesitate to ridicule Bangladesh as a 'bottomless basket'.Bangladesh turned around from the fragile situation of that day in a short time. This turn began under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After returning to the country in 1972, he did not panic in difficult circumstances. He made a specific plan to take the country forward. He had made strenuous efforts to improve the living standards of the people. With the combination of the country's resources and foreign aid, Bangladesh was able to turn around in three years. In addition to agriculture, the activities of the industrial sector were increased, employment opportunities were created along with the creation of educational opportunities.Development and self-reliance: Today, Bangladesh has taken its place on the world map with pride. Henry Kissinger's so-called 'bottomless basket' country is on an indomitable journey to become one of the developed countries today. Underdeveloped Bangladesh has been transformed into a wonder of Asia. Bangladesh is now a role model of many countries in terms of economic development. Education, medicine, employment, human development, women's rights have all changed.A statistic published by the Bangladesh Awami League on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh reveals a comparative review of the development picture of Bangladesh and Pakistan. The comparative figure shows that the per capita income of the people of Bangladesh is now 2064 US dollars, on the other hand, Pakistans' 1130, Bangladesh's GDP growth during the Corona period is 5.2, Pakistan's 0.4, Bangladesh's has 42 billion in its reserve and Pakistan has 20.8 billion. The average life expectancy of the people of Bangladesh is 72 whereas Pakistani people's average life expectancy is 67 years, the under-five mortality rate in Bangladesh is 25 per thousand, in Pakistan 59, in Bangladesh 98 percent of children go to primary school, in Pakistan 72 percent, in Bangladesh now there are 44 private banks and in Pakistan, there are 22.The above picture shows that the state of Pakistan, which has carried out unlimited exploitation of Bengalis, is almost in a state of crisis. On the other hand, Bangladesh is now a strong emerging and irresistible state in the world court.Education and culture: Education has the power to take a country to the highest level of success. The rate of female education was low after the country became independent. At present, in order to increase the rate of female education in the country, various practical steps have been taken including the distribution of free books up to the 10th standard and the provision of stipends. Steps have also been taken to prevent students from falling out of education at an early age. At present, the literacy rate in the country has increased to 74.4 per cent.There has also been a huge change in the economic field. At present, the export income of Bangladesh has increased much more than before. In the post-war 1973-74 fiscal year, Bangladesh's export income was $362 million, which increased 100 times to 40 billion in the 2018-19 fiscal year. At the same time, this trend is continuing in the growth of remittances in the country. Today Bangladesh is also successful in exporting various products. At present, Bangladeshi-made garments, medicines, rice and other products are exported all over the world. Even in the last century, the revenue income of Bangladesh was only 5 thousand crore taka, this income has increased to 3 lakh 16 thousand crore taka in the 2018-19 fiscal year.Digital Bangladesh: At present, every aspect of the country has a touch of modernity. The transformation of Bangladesh from the analogue era to digital Bangladesh is a symbol of our progress. Digitalization has touched almost every sector of the country. Internet facility has reached almost all the districts and upazilas of the country. Various modern services including e-voting, e-passport, mobile banking, money transfer, e-learning, online product buying and selling, telemedicine are available in Bangladesh. And this has saved people time, labour, and use of money.The country has made unprecedented progress in the field of communication and infrastructure. Today, self-reliant Bangladesh has been able to build the Padma Bridge at its own expense at a cost of around Tk 28,000 crore which is a touch of success to surprise the world. Work is underway on various mega projects including Metrorail. Besides, huge success has come on the roads all over the country. This trend of development is introducing Bangladesh to the world today.The writter is Member, Bangladesh University Grants Commission(UGC) Director, BangladeshSatellite Company Limited.