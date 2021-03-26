Women in Liberation War



SHANTA FARJANA



The women fought with great vigour even while standing in the battlefield. Women are naturally modest. But the attack of Pakistani soldiers made them rough and aggressive. Bengali women did not stop due to losing their dignity and being persecuted. They took part in the war. They are freedom fighters, they are heroines. They are our pride.



However, it is sad to say that the contribution of women in the liberation war has not been properly evaluated even today. Considering the backdrop of the liberation war in Bangladesh, it is now easily conceivable that the identity of women freedom fighters in this country was not taken importantly in 1971 as well as for almost two decades thereafter. That's why Bithika Biswas or Shishir Kona blew up a Pakistani army gunboat grenade in 1971, but they were not recognised.



On March 7, 1971, when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced at the then Racecourse, now Suhrawardy Udyan, "... and if a shot is fired ... build forts in every house�." Women were inspired by the speech. As a result, they participated in the war directly or indirectly. At this time they organized in districts, cities and towns and also started parade and training. On March 9, 1971 black flags were seen flying from house to house.



Women of Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Christian all religions took part in the liberation war. Not only Bengalis, but also indigenous women have taken part in the liberation war. Although during the war, there was no policy of the Bangladesh government to train women in warfare, prepare them for guerrilla warfare and give women MPs the responsibility of leading the administrative work, women were adamant in this regard. They expressed a strong desire to take part in the confrontation.



In Calcutta, under the guidance of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, a politician and government representative, during the Liberation War, 300 young women from the Gobra camp were given weapons training at the Gobra and BLF camps. Among them Gita Majumdar, Gita Kar, Shirin Banu Mitil, Dr Lily Parveen even then learned to use a weapon, they were not allowed to go in the war ahead. Almataj Begum took part in the guerrilla war. Karuna Begum of Barisal was a fearless freedom fighter. Shirin Banu Mitil and Aleya Begum participated in the war wearing men's clothes. The women freedom fighters worked in the camp with the male freedom fighters; they also worked as guards of the freedom fighters.



They also informed the freedom fighters about the enemy, the position of the Pakistani soldiers and the war criminals during the Liberation War. By hiding the freedom fighters at home, handing over weapons or providing services and treatment to the war wounded freedom fighters, collecting medicines, food and clothes for them-women played a crucial role. After 29 years of independence, women started getting recognition for their direct contribution as freedom fighters. Among the women freedom fighters, three got the title of Bir Pratik--Captain Sitara Begum in 1972; then Taraman Bibi in 1973 and Kakon Bibi got in 1996.



All mothers like Shaheed Rumi's mother Jahana Imam or Shaheed Azad's mother Safia Begum have inspired their children during the war. Their sacrifice is also part of history. Basically, this is how women have played an indomitable role in the struggle for the liberation of Bengalis. This active contribution of women in this blood stained war was their liberation war. Sufia Kamal, the then president of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, was at her home in Dhaka for nine months under the surveillance of Pakistani forces.



Even in that situation she has cooperated with the freedom fighters in various ways. She wrote all the incidents in a diary at that time, which is now preserved in the Liberation War Museum.



Countless women have sacrificed their lives for the country with infinite courage, lost their dignity. Not to get anything, they have the only hope of an independent and sovereign country. It was impossible to win the war of independence without the direct and indirect cooperation of the women freedom fighters. There is no way to underestimate the sacrifice of women freedom fighters.



Unfortunately, after so long years of independence, women are still deprived, oppressed and downtrodden. Fifty years after the independence women are still being raped, but does not get justice. On behalf of the new generation, as an insignificant worker of Natundhara Bangladesh NDB, I think that women should be properly evaluated in building the golden Bangladesh to fulfil the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Shanta Farjana is Senior Vice Chairman,

