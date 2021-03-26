A look back on a remarkable journey of Bangladesh



Syed Badiuzzaman



Bangladesh was born on March 26 in 1971 marking the beginning of a brutal military campaign by Pakistan occupation army against the unarmed civilians of what was then East Pakistan. But we fought back bravely in what actually became a bloody war for our independence forcing the occupying soldiers to surrender to the joint command of Bangladesh freedom fighters and Indian army after nine months.



Since then, it has been a remarkable journey of Bangladesh from the ashes of destruction of a war-ravaged country mockingly dubbed by the then US National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as an "international basket case" to a regional economic powerhouse described with truth and dignity by prestigious American newspaper the Wall Street Journal as "South Asia's Economic Bull Case."



Along the way, the country faced one challenge after another coming from both nature and men that included famine, floods, cyclones, storm surge, drought, river bank erosion and what not. And even before Bangladesh could complete her first five years recovering from an extensive damage and destruction caused by the nine-month-long war, the constitutional process of the new nation abruptly came to a halt.



A group of disgruntled army officers launched a military coup on August 15 in 1975 assassinating the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with most of his family members and replaced his secular government with an Islamic regime led by Khandaker Mustaque Ahmed, one of the top-ranking leaders of Awami League, the same party that led the war of independence and set up the first government of Bangladesh.



That shameful event not only harmed the innocence of a new nation but also changed the course of Bangladesh's history. The country then experienced further coup and counter coup as power transferred from one hand to the next. Thereafter, two military rulers -- first Gen. Ziaur Rahman and then Gen. Ershad --ruled Bangladesh at a stretch for about twelve years and finally the democratic process returned to the country after removal of Ershad from power in 1990.



Regardless of the economic development or social progress during the 12-year period under the military dictatorships of Gen. Ziaur Rahman and Gen. Ershad, Bangladeshis who struggled against the Pakistani military rulers for decade after decade found themselves in an awkward situation. Certainly, the people of Bangladesh never fought the 1971 War of Independence to be ruled by home-grown soldiers after freeing themselves from foreign military rulers.



So, that chapter of Bangladesh's history is not something to cheer about. After the removal of the country's longest-ruling military dictator Gen. Ershad from office, Bangladeshis felt like they liberated themselves for the second time. The constitutional process resumed in the country and democracy returned to Bangladesh. With resumption of constitutional continuity in post-Ershad Bangladesh, civil liberties began to thrive and a period of prosperity set in.



Bangladesh quickly made its mark as the newest democratic nation in South Asia and people around the world started to recognize the country -- largely because of its flourishing garment industry. Bangladesh became a household name in virtually all parts of the globe as Bangladeshi jeans and many other different types of apparel made it to the shelves of popular department stores in all major cities across Europe and North America including London, Paris and New York.



After a long wait for 21 years, Awami League, the party that was ousted by military coup within just three and a half years after it formed the first government of Bangladesh, returned to power through a democratically held election. And with the return of Awami League that led all democratic movements and the liberation war of the country, liberal and secular values also returned to Bangladesh and pro-liberation forces regained their strength.



Meanwhile, substantial transformation took place on the political horizon of Bangladesh. The Jamaat-e-Islami party that opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan during the 1971 liberation war was rehabilitated in the politics of the country. Even party chief Motiur Rahman Nizami who was accused of setting up the infamous AL-Badr militia group and executed for war crimes in 2016 was rewarded with a ministerial position in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.



But after the 2008 election, things started to take shape again in conformity with the values of the liberation war of the country. Pro-liberation forces regrouped with the spirit of independence. And Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was treated like an ordinary politician was re-established with due honor and dignity he deserved as the Father of the Nation. Attempts to distort the true history of Bangladesh were thwarted and a new trend of economic development began.



Since Awami League's return to power after the 2008 election, Bangladesh started to make strides in virtually all sectors of the national economy. As per the World Economic Outlook of International Monetary Fund or IMF, Bangladesh even overtook India, South Asia's economic powerhouse, in per capita gross domestic product or GDP in 2020. According to an IMF estimate, Bangladesh's per capita GDP rose 4 percent to $1,888 while India's per capita GDP fell 10.5 percent to $1,877.Well done, Bangladesh!



The way Bangladesh achieved economic development in recent years was matched only by a handful of countries in the whole world. In a recent article, the Wall Street Journal said: "Bangladesh is notable in South Asia for being the closest proxy for the successful development models seen at various stages in South Korea, China and Vietnam. Export-led development has the best modern track record of moving countries from very low income levels into middle-income status.



Bangladesh's exports, as noted by the journal, have registered a spectacular growth over the past decade surpassing those of India and Pakistan for the booming garment industry. As a result of the impressive economic upturn, the United Nations Committee for Development Policy has recommended Bangladesh's graduation from its least developed category to the status of a developing country. What could be better news than this for Bangladesh at a time when it celebrates its golden jubilee of independence?



However, as recommended by the UN committee, Bangladesh will not officially become a developing country until 2026. Due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 on its economy, the country will need five years instead of three years for transitioning from its least developed category to developing status as suggested by the United Nations committee. This is truly a landmark economic achievement of Bangladesh for which credit goes largely to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership and guidance.



Bangladesh's graduation from its least developed category to the status of a developing country on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's watch alone will secure her an honourable place for great leadership in the history of the nation. Side by side with making economic miracle possible, Sheikh Hasina should also work on the political front to turn Bangladesh into a free country from its current status of a partly free nation.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network

















Happy birthday, Bangladesh! Today Bangladesh-- the country we call our home -- turns 50. On this occasion, let us look back on the history of our country and re-examine from a fresh perspective how Bangladesh, a nation that experienced both man-made and natural disasters time and time again, made it to the point where it is today.Bangladesh was born on March 26 in 1971 marking the beginning of a brutal military campaign by Pakistan occupation army against the unarmed civilians of what was then East Pakistan. But we fought back bravely in what actually became a bloody war for our independence forcing the occupying soldiers to surrender to the joint command of Bangladesh freedom fighters and Indian army after nine months.Since then, it has been a remarkable journey of Bangladesh from the ashes of destruction of a war-ravaged country mockingly dubbed by the then US National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as an "international basket case" to a regional economic powerhouse described with truth and dignity by prestigious American newspaper the Wall Street Journal as "South Asia's Economic Bull Case."Along the way, the country faced one challenge after another coming from both nature and men that included famine, floods, cyclones, storm surge, drought, river bank erosion and what not. And even before Bangladesh could complete her first five years recovering from an extensive damage and destruction caused by the nine-month-long war, the constitutional process of the new nation abruptly came to a halt.A group of disgruntled army officers launched a military coup on August 15 in 1975 assassinating the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with most of his family members and replaced his secular government with an Islamic regime led by Khandaker Mustaque Ahmed, one of the top-ranking leaders of Awami League, the same party that led the war of independence and set up the first government of Bangladesh.That shameful event not only harmed the innocence of a new nation but also changed the course of Bangladesh's history. The country then experienced further coup and counter coup as power transferred from one hand to the next. Thereafter, two military rulers -- first Gen. Ziaur Rahman and then Gen. Ershad --ruled Bangladesh at a stretch for about twelve years and finally the democratic process returned to the country after removal of Ershad from power in 1990.Regardless of the economic development or social progress during the 12-year period under the military dictatorships of Gen. Ziaur Rahman and Gen. Ershad, Bangladeshis who struggled against the Pakistani military rulers for decade after decade found themselves in an awkward situation. Certainly, the people of Bangladesh never fought the 1971 War of Independence to be ruled by home-grown soldiers after freeing themselves from foreign military rulers.So, that chapter of Bangladesh's history is not something to cheer about. After the removal of the country's longest-ruling military dictator Gen. Ershad from office, Bangladeshis felt like they liberated themselves for the second time. The constitutional process resumed in the country and democracy returned to Bangladesh. With resumption of constitutional continuity in post-Ershad Bangladesh, civil liberties began to thrive and a period of prosperity set in.Bangladesh quickly made its mark as the newest democratic nation in South Asia and people around the world started to recognize the country -- largely because of its flourishing garment industry. Bangladesh became a household name in virtually all parts of the globe as Bangladeshi jeans and many other different types of apparel made it to the shelves of popular department stores in all major cities across Europe and North America including London, Paris and New York.After a long wait for 21 years, Awami League, the party that was ousted by military coup within just three and a half years after it formed the first government of Bangladesh, returned to power through a democratically held election. And with the return of Awami League that led all democratic movements and the liberation war of the country, liberal and secular values also returned to Bangladesh and pro-liberation forces regained their strength.Meanwhile, substantial transformation took place on the political horizon of Bangladesh. The Jamaat-e-Islami party that opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan during the 1971 liberation war was rehabilitated in the politics of the country. Even party chief Motiur Rahman Nizami who was accused of setting up the infamous AL-Badr militia group and executed for war crimes in 2016 was rewarded with a ministerial position in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.But after the 2008 election, things started to take shape again in conformity with the values of the liberation war of the country. Pro-liberation forces regrouped with the spirit of independence. And Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was treated like an ordinary politician was re-established with due honor and dignity he deserved as the Father of the Nation. Attempts to distort the true history of Bangladesh were thwarted and a new trend of economic development began.Since Awami League's return to power after the 2008 election, Bangladesh started to make strides in virtually all sectors of the national economy. As per the World Economic Outlook of International Monetary Fund or IMF, Bangladesh even overtook India, South Asia's economic powerhouse, in per capita gross domestic product or GDP in 2020. According to an IMF estimate, Bangladesh's per capita GDP rose 4 percent to $1,888 while India's per capita GDP fell 10.5 percent to $1,877.Well done, Bangladesh!The way Bangladesh achieved economic development in recent years was matched only by a handful of countries in the whole world. In a recent article, the Wall Street Journal said: "Bangladesh is notable in South Asia for being the closest proxy for the successful development models seen at various stages in South Korea, China and Vietnam. Export-led development has the best modern track record of moving countries from very low income levels into middle-income status.Bangladesh's exports, as noted by the journal, have registered a spectacular growth over the past decade surpassing those of India and Pakistan for the booming garment industry. As a result of the impressive economic upturn, the United Nations Committee for Development Policy has recommended Bangladesh's graduation from its least developed category to the status of a developing country. What could be better news than this for Bangladesh at a time when it celebrates its golden jubilee of independence?However, as recommended by the UN committee, Bangladesh will not officially become a developing country until 2026. Due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 on its economy, the country will need five years instead of three years for transitioning from its least developed category to developing status as suggested by the United Nations committee. This is truly a landmark economic achievement of Bangladesh for which credit goes largely to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership and guidance.Bangladesh's graduation from its least developed category to the status of a developing country on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's watch alone will secure her an honourable place for great leadership in the history of the nation. Side by side with making economic miracle possible, Sheikh Hasina should also work on the political front to turn Bangladesh into a free country from its current status of a partly free nation.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network