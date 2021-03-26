

Bangladesh at fifty



As it rarely happens in history, Bangladeshis have been blessed to observe two significant occasions coinciding on the same year.



First, it is the 50th independence anniversary. And second it is the centenary year or Mujib Borsho, the 100th birth anniversary of the country's Founding Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The baby Bangladesh emerging in 1971 by holding the hands of Bangabandhu is a matured nation today. From a war ravaged nation, it is a developing market economy.



In nominal terms, Bangladesh is the 35th largest economy in the world, 30th largest by purchasing power parity. Moreover, it is classified among the Next Eleven emerging market middle income economies and a frontier market.



What's surprising, even in the face of global recession, the country has recorded an estimated 8.1% GDP growth in 2019. The country is also recovering faster than expected from the curses triggered by the Covid - 19 Pandemic.



Less than a month ago, Bangladesh achieved a landmark economic status when the United Nations' Committee for Development Policy recommended that the country graduate from the least developed country category.



Additionally, by many metrics, Bangladesh's development trajectory is a unique success story, especially since the 1990s when democratic rule was restored and extensive economic reforms were made. Poverty incidence has fallen from 60 percent to 30 percent. Gender parity has been achieved in primary and secondary school enrolment.



Standing tall, Bangladesh is one of the few developing countries that is on target for achieving most of the Millennium Development Goals, and is considerably ahead of target on some key indicators.



In short, success stories in the past 50 years are many.



Simultaneously, Bangladesh is yet to perform convincingly in terms of ensuring good governance, freedom of speech, strengthen its democratic institutions, put an end to extra-judicial arrests and killings, and most importantly root out corruption from its public and private sectors.



The point we would like to make, as we celebrate the two promising occasions, there is no country in earth completely free of corruption and misrule. But a sincere political commitment must be there to fight the evils against all odds.



50 years on, as Bangladesh moves forward there is yet a surprising element in its journey. The country began its journey with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the country now continues its journey by holding the hands of his elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The PM has reassured of the much needed political commitment time and again for well over more than a decade through her four terms as prime minister.



In conclusion, the joint celebrations of Mujib Borsho and golden jubilee leave us no room to turn complacent. We will still have to go a long away to realise Bangabandhu's dream of Golden Bengal. Let us all look forward to next 50 years. The countdown has begun.

