128 more contract corona in seven dists

A total of 128 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in seven districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Natore, Pabna and Bhola, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 120 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 48 hours till Wednesday morning.

Some 56 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 26,248 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 21 are in Rajshahi, five in Chapainawabganj, three in Natore, eight in Bogura, nine in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 24,600 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 400 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.

BHOLA: Eight more people contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,016 here.

Civil surgeon office sources confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, some 993 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and seven died of it while 50 died with the virus symptoms in the district.