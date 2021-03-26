Video
Home Countryside

3 killed in Gaibandha Bomb blast

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 25: Three people were killed and another was injured in a bomb blast at a house in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Borhan Uddin, 36, son of owner of the house Abul Kashem, Wahedul, 32, son of Kabir, and Rana, 29, son of Toiyeeb, residents of Nayapara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said an explosion took place at a house in Nayapara Village in the afternoon, which left three people killed on the spot and another injured.
Locals said some strangers entered the house of one Borhan Uddin in the afternoon. After a while, gunshots were heard, and later, the explosion occurred.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Mehedi Hasan said "We are suspecting that members of some militant organisation were involved in sabotage in Borhan Uddin's house."
Police, however, detained a person in the evening in this connection while three others were taken to the PS for questioning, the OC added.
Tension escalated in the area after the incident and police cordoned off the house.


