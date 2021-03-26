Video
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Jashore and Rajshahi, in three days.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a person in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body under Khangsardi Bridge in Boidderbazar Union in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.
JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body at a paddy field in Panchkari Village at around 5pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nehalpur Police Investigation Camp Atikuzzaman said the man had been seen in the paddy field area since the morning.
However, no injury mark was found on the body, the SI added.
Manirampur PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a woman from a mango orchard in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ripa Ara alias Sima Begum, 35, a divorcee. She was the daughter of Atab Ali of Arifpur Village under Bajubagha Union in the upazila. She lived in a rented house in the upazila sadar.
Police sources said locals spotted her body at a mango orchard in the upazila at around 6am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore injury mark on its neck.
Police suspect that miscreants might have strangulated the woman to death after raping her and dumped the body in the mango orchard.
Bagha PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Bari confirmed the incident.


