Three killed, 25 injured in road mishaps in two districts

Three people were killed and 25 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Faridpur and Mymensingh, in two days.

FARIDPUR: Two people were killed and 25 others injured as a passenger bus hit a road side tree in Bhanga Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Akter Hossain, hailed from Jhalakati, and Idris Ali, from Munshiganj District.

Local sources said a Barishal-bound passenger-laden bus of 'GM Paribahan' from Benapole hit hard the road side tree after losing its control over the steering in Madhuppur area on the Faridpur-Barishal Highway at around 1am, which left two people including the bus supervisor dead on the spot and 25 passengers injured.

Of the injured, bus driver Sattar and his assistant Al Amin were rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station (PS) Omar Faroque confirmed the incident.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A pickup van driver was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alhaj Mia, 32, son of Chan Mia, a resident of Dolagari Village in Sherpur District.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Sonar Bangla Paribahan' hit a pickup van in Sanir Mor area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at noon, which left the pickup van driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Bhoradoba Highway PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.



















