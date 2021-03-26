Genocide Day observed in districts





Discussion meetings were held in Kishoreganj (L) and Noakhali on Thursday to mark the Genocide Day. photos: observer

The programmes included hoisting of National and Party flags at the District Awami League (AL) office, placing of wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders, and discussion meeting on the importance of the day.

The district administration organised a discussion meeting at the District Cultural Academy hallroom.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the meeting.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM, Bar, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, District Unit AL General Secretary (GS) M.A Afzol, Additional DC (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa, Roads and Highway Division Executive Engineer Ritash Barua and District Education Officer Zulfiqur Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme.

DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan was present as chief guest while the additional DC (General) of the district administration presided over the meeting.

Freedom fighters and different district level officials, among others, were present at the programme.

PANCHAGARH: To mark the day, the district administration organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town in the morning.

DC Dr Sabina Yasmin chaired the discussion where lawmaker from Panchagarh-1 Md Mazharul Haque Prodhan was present as chief guest and SP Mohammad Yousuf Ali attended it as special guest.

MR Govt Collage Principal Md Delwar Hossain Prodhan and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

The programme of lighting candle was held at the District Shaheed Minar in the evening.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town in the morning.

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, virtually attended the programme as chief guest.

With DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain in the chair, Additional SP Mollah Azad Hossain and CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki spoke in the meeting as special guests.

Additional DC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed Freedom Fighters Goutam Roy Chowdhury, Samir Kumar Das Baschu Ma Rannni Feroj, Associate Professor of Government Shuhrwardy College Masud Ahmed and District Unit Juba League GS Md Ziaul Ahsan Gazi, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, special prayers were offered for the peace of the departed souls who were brutally killed by the Pakistani Army on March 25, 1971.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, the district administration organised different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room, marking the day.

DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional District Magistrate Md Mamun Mia and SP Mir Modaccher Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme.



















