Business EVENTS

As part of the 10-day programme, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) officials laying a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on Dhanmondi Rod No. 32 recently.BUET Vice Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumder along with Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan and DBBL Managing Director and CEO Abul Kashem Md Shirin inaugurating a DBBL Fast Track (FT) at the premises of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka recently. BUET Teachers and DBBL officials are also taking part. Using this Fast Track, teachers, students, and employees of BUET and all other customers of DBBL can withdraw cash, deposit money and get services like assistance for opening of bank account and Rocket account, assistance for obtaining Cheque Book, ATM card, card replacement and reporting of lost card. photo: Bank