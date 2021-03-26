Video
AMTOB wants NBR to reduce tax, vat on talk time

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) has demanded to reduce the existing 33.25 per cent tax on talk time and 21.75 per cent VAT, SD and surcharge on internet usage in the forthcoming budget.
This proposal was made at a pre-budget discussion meeting held at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) conference room on Thursday afternoon.
The government increased supplementary duty to 15 percent from 10 percent in the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 which leads customers to pay 33.25 percent tax to the government for mobile phone use.
The proposal calls for the withdrawal or rationalization of the minimum 2% turnover tax paid by mobile service providers even if they do not make a profit.
The organization also demanded to implement a corporate tax of 32.5 percent and 25 percent for unlisted and listed operators.
AMTOB also demanded provision of immobilization facility on all intangible assets, abolition of Tk 200 tax on mobile SIMs and provision of clear guidelines for VAT exemption for government agencies and rationalization of interest on unpaid VAT.
These proposals were presented at the pre budget meeting by AMTOB, Secretary General, Brigadier General (Retd.) SM Farhad .
Chairman of the National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim and President of AMTOB Mahtab Uddin Ahmed were also present. Besides Banglalink's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Taimur Rahman and Robi Axiata's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam were present, among others.


