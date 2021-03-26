Cable TV operators to be brought under tax net

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said the government is looking for bringing the country's all cable TV operators under digitalized tax net from next year.

"Whatever tax we get from the cable tv operators is very insignificant and there is a scope to further expanding the tax net. We want to explore that and there is a need to bring all cable operators under a single platform. There is a need to digitalize the system," he said on Wednesday.

The NBR Chairman was addressing a pre-budget meeting for the next fiscal FY22 with the leaders of Newspapers Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO). Muneem said with the support of all associations of cable tv operators, it would be possible to bring all operators under VAT registration and e-TIN. "If so, we will be able to generate more revenues,"

The NBR Chairman said he would request the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the ICT Division to frame a policy to bring all the cable operators under one platform.

Responding to the recommendation from the NOAB to withdraw import duty and VAT on newsprint, he said import duty and VAT is being imposed on import of newsprint to not only generate revenues, but also to safeguard the local industry. Muneem said some local industries are now producing newsprint and their standards of produced newsprint would be reviewed.

NOAB President and editor of Daily Samakal AK Azad told the meeting that the newspaper industry is now going through a bad time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is not possible to keep this industry alive giving only tax and VAT facilities.

He said newspaper owners now have to pay 30 percent VAT and duty in total including 5 percent import duty. For this, there is a need to withdraw this 5 percent import duty alongside reducing other tax rates.

ATCO President Mozammel Babu urged the government to declare electronic media as an industry like newspaper industry which would ultimately simplify the procedure for providing tax and VAT by electronic media owners.

