MBL holds discussion on Bangabandhu and Golden Jubilee of BD

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organiSed a virtual discussion and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at virtual platform recently, says a press release.

Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank joined the program virtually as chief Guest while Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the programme.

Freedom Fighter Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and M. Amanullah, Vice Chairmen; Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee; A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation; M A Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd., A. S. M. Feroz Alam & Md. Abdul Hannan, Directors of the bank virtually connected and spoke on the occasion.

















