Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:26 AM
BVCCI celebrates Bangladesh Golden Jubilee

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

BVCCI (Bangladesh-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry) celebrated Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence at Novo Tower, on Wednesday.
Vietnam Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien wished to BVCCI President and Novo Group Managing Director Syed Mustafizur Rahman, says a press release.
Runner Group Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan  and among others the Board of Directors of BVCCI Anik Rashed Khan,  Eakub Ali, Md Abdus Sobhan, Tipu and Ahmed Sarwar were presented on this occasion.
The bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Bangladesh is excellent and both countries are looking at the same future of mutual cooperation and development, says Ambassador Pham Viet Chien. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh continues to flourish… It is an economic powerhouse in South Asia. That's the best honor to the name of Bangabandhu," he said at the twin celebrations of Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.
"Vietnam and Bangladesh share the same vision of development," he said, adding that Vietnam targets becoming a developed country by 2045 and Bangladesh has vision 2041 to become a developed nation by 2041. "We share the vision and are looking at the same future," the Ambassador said.
He also expressed his satisfaction with the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and appreciated the performance of the country in respect. BVCCI President Syed Mustafizur Rahman shared his idea to know export-import rules between two countries, Rahman also requested to the Ambassador for taking steps through G2G by developing bilateral relation between two countries.
He said there are scopes to work together in the field of Agriculture, electronics industry, agro machinery and fisheries, pharmaceutical, etc. BVCCI is always stands for providing necessary cooperation to the public and private sector.
Hafizur Rahman Khan expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador and BVCCI president. He suggested making a list for at least 20 to 25 items which can be started import and export between Bangladesh and Vietnam.  Both countries may sign MoU for expediting and develop trade and financial connectivity between two countries. He suggested to start first then increase export import.
The programme ended by vote of thanks to each other and wishes for quick development of Bangladesh and Vietnam.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

