Local industries to get priority support in next budget: NBR

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Thursday said protection to local industries would constitute the bigger emphasis in the upcoming budget to strengthen national economy.
"NBR is working to determine the ways to give support and identify the sectors to increase the local productivity and reduce dependency on others," he said. Muneem made the observation speaking at a pre-budget virtual meeting with members of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF).
He said NBR wants to support local industries to boost their operations and productivity. "We're looking into the matter to make dynamic the domestic economy by giving support in which areas and how we can help increase productivity of various products."
BSS adds: Listing various initiatives to increase revenue collection, Muneem said that the NBR is going to associate with the public and private enterprises to bring the potential individuals under the tax net.
While placing a set of budget proposals, ERF president Sharmin Rinvy suggested raising the tax-free income limit of the individual taxpayers to Taka 4 lakh.
ERF general secretary SM Rashedul Islam suggested the NBR to take necessary preparations to face the future challenges as the UN CDP has made its final recommendations for Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC status.
The ERF leaders in the meeting said Bangladesh would have to go for signing more Preferential Trade Agreements and Free Trade Agreements as the duty-free facility would go away in the future. For this, the NBR would have to take necessary preparations from now on to face the future challenges, they added.
Apart from this, the ERF leaders suggested making dynamic the reform initiatives to collect more revenues, addressing the tax related complexities to attract more investment, forming public-private tax committees and holding meetings in every quarter to review the decisions on revenue collection.


