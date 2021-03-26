US food-chain to run eateries in BD, India, Nepal, Bhutan

March 25: Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc, to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The US multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a New Orleans style menu featuring chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items.

"We are happy to announce the signing of a multi-country agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license the iconic Popeyes brand in India and neighbouring countries," said Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & Managing Director Hari S Bhartia.

"Popeyes will be an exciting addition to the Jubilant FoodWorks portfolio and is expected to become one of the key drivers of growth for us in the coming years," they said in a statement.

Popeyes has over 3,400 restaurants in more than 25 countries around the world. Since its acquisition by RBI, Popeyes has expanded into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines over the past few years.

Popeyes will also enter the United Kingdom and build its presence in Mexico starting in 2021, with plans to open several hundreds of restaurants across both countries. -ANI



