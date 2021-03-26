Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US food-chain to run eateries in BD, India, Nepal, Bhutan

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

March 25: Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc, to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
The US multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a New Orleans style menu featuring chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items.
"We are happy to announce the signing of a multi-country agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license the iconic Popeyes brand in India and neighbouring countries," said Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & Managing Director Hari S Bhartia.
"Popeyes will be an exciting addition to the Jubilant FoodWorks portfolio and is expected to become one of the key drivers of growth for us in the coming years," they said in a statement.
Popeyes has over 3,400 restaurants in more than 25 countries around the world. Since its acquisition by RBI, Popeyes has expanded into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines over the past few years.
Popeyes will also enter the United Kingdom and build its presence in Mexico starting in 2021, with plans to open several hundreds of restaurants across both countries.      -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business EVENTS
AMTOB wants NBR to reduce tax, vat on talk time
Cable TV operators to be brought under tax net
MBL holds discussion on Bangabandhu and Golden Jubilee of BD
BVCCI celebrates Bangladesh Golden Jubilee
Local industries to get priority support in next budget: NBR
US food-chain to run eateries in BD, India, Nepal, Bhutan
Maritime trade to slow down after ship blocks Suez Canal


Latest News
Two DU correspondents injured in BCL attacks
More than 5 MoUs likely to be signed during Modi’s visit: Momen
BNP’s withdrawal of golden jubilee programme baffling: Quader
Nations set to celebrate 51st Independence Day Friday
EU needs transition measures for banks post-COVID: study
SPARRSO holds blood donation programme
Indian PM arrives Friday on a two-day state visit
BDCSO Process celebrates golden jubilee of independence
Schools, colleges to reopen on May 23
Padma Bank awarded its best performers
Most Read News
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed
10 injured in anti-Modi protest at Motijheel
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni
India halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Woes of land service seekers going to end!
Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi
14 chairmen in Barishal elected without a vote!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft